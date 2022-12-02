HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team was taken down by top-ranked Hawthorne 28-0 in the Class 1R State Semifinal on Friday night.

Blountstown Head Coach Greg Jordan said after the game his team was outmatched but he was proud of his senior class.

“Just hats off to them, they get the credit,” Jordan said. “We could have made a few plays, our defense stayed on the field way too long, and we just we couldn’t get them guys off the field. These seniors have been our leaders all year long and it’s just culture and tradition. You just pass it, pass it down and the next class grabs the torch and goes with it. So, you know, we hope to get back next year but right now, these guys are hurting and we’re going to console them for a little bit.”

With the loss, the Tigers wrapped up their 2022 season as region champions with a 9-5 overall record.