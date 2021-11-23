Blountstown excited for region finals matchup with Madison County

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team wants some revenge on Friday night when they take on Madison County in the region finals.

The last two times the Cowboys and Tigers matched up was in the state championship games in 2017 and 2019. Both times Madison County denied Blountstown of that 1A State Title.

“To me it’s very important, not only did my brother play in it in 2017, but I want to beat them as well to prove a point to him and finally get the gratification of winning against them,” Blountstown center Devyn Miller said.

Getting a win against the Cowboys hasn’t been easy for Blountstown over the years as it’s been almost half a century since the Tigers have been able to do it.

“I’d love to be the first Blountstown team to beat Madison since the 70’s that would be great, but the thing you got to be careful of is it’s not just about Madison, it’s whoever you play whether it’s Union, Madison, Pahokee, right now anybody that’s left in Class A is a very very very good, athletic, well-coached football team,” Blountstown head coach Beau Johnson said.

However, both teams have changed since 2019 and the Tigers think they now have all the parts they need to knock the Cowboys out of the playoffs.

“Back then they had a lot more guys, and we have a lot of guys that don’t play both ways, so that’s gonna be good for us and good for both sides of the ball,” Blountstown offensive guard Logan Martin said.

Something that will be in the Tigers favor for this matchup is that Madison County has to come to Bowles Field for it.

“I think that will be a big factor for us, it’s hard to come over here and beat us on our home turf so,” Martin said.

While winning is a big priority on Friday night, the team is also taking the time to be thankful they are getting the opportunity to play another game under their stadium lights.

“We are blessed to have another week with our seniors, they are 34-9 in their four years and that’s through a CAT 5 hurricane, COVID and everything else, two SSAC championships and a state runner up, we’re gonna try and add to that. Just to get another week with them, every week now is precious with your kids,” Johnson said.

The game between Blountstown and Madison County will kick off at 7:30 p.m.