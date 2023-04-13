BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown football team now has two players inside ESPN’s top 100 recruits for the class of 2024 and several others with division one offers.

Blountstown head football coach, Greg Jordan said that his players are starting to get the recognition they deserve.

“We had a busy recruiting season with these kids here now and it’s always nice when the big schools come through,” Jordan said. “Nothing is a secret anymore, if kids can play, these recruiters can find them nowadays.”

Rising senior linebacker, Ashton Mosley has offers from three division one programs, which he said gives him more confidence to grow his game.

“It’s giving motivation, but it’s also giving me pressure a little bit because I feel like now I got to be like top tier, top tier at what I do now,” Mosley said.

One Blountstown player who has been on the national radar is rising senior defensive back, Jordan Pride, who was selected as an Adidas All-American on Thursday.

Pride spent time at IMG Academy at the start of his junior season but gives all credit to his coaches at Blountstown for his success.

“I mean, they helped develop me and give me the knowledge to play my game when I’m out there,” Pride said. “So, it’s really a key part of how much recognition I’m getting right now.”

With Pride drawing college scouts to Calhoun County, more players at Blountstown have been noticed as division-one talents, including rising senior running back, Amarion Hover, who has been offered by Florida A&M University.

“It’s very great, you know, because this a small town, there’s not really too much here,” Hover said. “But, you know, we get into football and it’s just great.”

Another Tiger who has jumped up the charts is rising senior defensive lineman, Artavious Jones, who began playing football for the first time his sophomore year and is not ESPN’s No. 99 ranked prospect.

“I kept working and kept working and talking to God and asking him to guide me and just, you know, correct my craft and make it good,” Jones said.

Blountstown reaches the Class 1R State Semifinal last season, and they have high expectations to go even further this upcoming fall.