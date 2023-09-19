BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown volleyball team has moved up to No. 1 in the latest FHSAA Class 1A volleyball state rankings, solidifying themselves as the team to beat.

The Tigers (15-3) have notched victories against Sneads (twice) and Liberty County this season, their two district foes that have combined for the past 10 Class 1A State Championships.

Blountstown is undefeated against Class 1A opponents this season, only dropping three total sets to 1A opponents as of September, 19.

The Tigers senior class is 10 strong, with Alyssa Carey leading Class 1A in Kills and Hailey Herndon leading in Aces.

Blountstown Head Volleyball Coach Leigh Ann Summers said her team is far from satisfied with just being ranked No. 1.

“The number one ranking is great, but that doesn’t mean anything in the whole scheme of it,” Summers said. “You know, we’re trying to take one step each game we play, get one set better, get a little bit better each game and just trying to reach that mountain peak. I don’t think we’re there yet. I think we have more that we can get out of this team. I think that their level of play can increase.”

No girl’s sports team at Blountstown has even won a state championship and the Tigers’ volleyball program has only been to the Final Four on three occasions (2005, 2017, 2018).

Coach Summers said that her team is fully bought into being the first.

“Before, we may have kind of shied away from talking about it, just not to put the pressure on them,” Summers said. “But this group has come in and they have that goal, they want to win a state championship. They want to do it for their community, they want to do it for their school, they want to do it for everybody who has ever poured into them. And I think that’s a little bit of something we’ve been missing in the years past.”