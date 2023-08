PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown volleyball team defeated North Bay Haven on the road in three competitive sets on Tuesday night.

The Tigers won set one 25-18, set two 25-23, and set three 25-23.

Blountstown improved to 2-0 and will host Florida High on Thursday, August 24.

The Buccaneers fell to 0-1 and will visit Bay on Thursday, August 24.