SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown boys’ weightlifting team won their fourth consecutive 1A District 4 title on Friday at Sneads High School.

The Tigers had 12 lifters make podium finishes including two taking first place; EJ Robinson (129) and David Jemison (238).

The top six lifters in each weight class qualified for the 1A Regional meet which will take place at Port St. Joe on April 8.