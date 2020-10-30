Blountstown boys and Port St. Joe girls teams place first at district cross country meet

PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Nine area high school cross country teams competed in the Class 1A District 2 meet on Thursday.

The Port St. Joe girls cross country team took first place on the girls side.

Sharks junior Madelyn Gortemoller crossed the finish line first overall and then right up after her, Port St. Joe seventh grader Katie Wren Trochessett came in second.

On the boys side, the Blountstown Tigers coming in first place as a team.

Tigers Austin Pennington crossing the finish line first overall.

The Port St. Joe boys team came in second place overall, just two points behind the Tigers for first place.