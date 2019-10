BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB)– The Blountstown Tigers are still perfect on the season after a 42-13 win over Vernon on Friday night.

The win was a Sunshine State Athletic Conference North Florida Championship semifinal game.

The Tigers will move on to the championship game to take on Baker at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Saturday November 2nd.

Treven Smith broke a school record for career touchdowns, he now has 52.