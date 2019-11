PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) - The Gulf Coast women's basketball team is starting off the season like normal: No. 1 in the nation for the past three weeks and No. 1 in the state as well.

"We don't talk about the rankings very much, we talk about the target that is on our back that comes along with the ranking," Gulf Coast women's head coach Roonie Scovel said. "You can't play on emotions, they only last for so long and you just have to get solid and consistent. The ranking is a nice compliment, but we also know whats coming and that's Panhandle play."