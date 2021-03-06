Blountstown baseball dedicates Friday Night game to Tevaun Wint

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown baseball game on Friday night was all about the late Tevaun Wint.

Wint passed away in a car accident on Sunday afternoon.

All the money raised at the game went to Wint’s family to help with funeral expenses. The team ended up raising $1,500 for them.

Not only did they raise money, but the Tigers played the game for Wint and picked up a 11-1 win over North Bay Haven for him as well.

One of Wint’s friends also started the game in the outfield to honor Wint as well.

“I just felt in my heart we all need to get together and help them now in their time of need, cause its a small town and this kid was loved in this small town so everybody is pulling together and its been great,” Blountstown head baseball coach Emory Horne said.

The Tigers improve to 5-3 with the win and play in a tournament this weekend.