Blountstown athletics raising money for late teammate Tevaun Wint

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – The Blountstown athletic department is asking for the community’s help in raising money for Tevaun Wint’s family.

Wint passed away in a car crash on Sunday in Blountstown. He was a three-sport athlete for the school.

To donate on the Go Fund Me, click here. If you want to donate in person, head to the Calhoun Liberty Credit Union.

The Blountstown athletic department will also be raising money by selling bracelets with Wint’s initials, his No. 10, and an infinity sign. They have ordered them and will be selling them as soon as they come in.