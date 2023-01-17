PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown alum and Pensacola State sophomore, Colton Ryals announced his commitment to play baseball at the University of Louisiana Lafayette.

In his freshman season at Pensacola State, Ryals was one of the top players in the Panhandle Conference.

Last season, Ryals tallied 43-H, 27-R, 9-2B with a team-high 6-HR and .312 AVG (minimum 100 AB).

He’s expected to, once again, be one of the top producers in the Panhandle Conference this spring.

Ryals will join the Ragin’ Cajuns in Fall 2023 after his sophomore season with the Pirates.