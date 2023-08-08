BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown High School alum, Bryson Horne has been promoted to the Atlanta Braves Double-A affiliate in Mississippi.

Horne has spent the better part of two seasons playing with the High-A Rome Braves, where he has held the team’s second-highest batting average during that period.

The first baseman will join AA Mississippi (located in Pearl, MS) tied for eighth in all-time home runs with the Rome Braves franchise.

Horne signed with the Braves organization in 2020 after spending two seasons at Georgia Highlands Community College and one season at Columbus State University.

Before moving up to High-A, Horne played with the Braves Low-A affiliate, the Augusta Greenjackets.

Horne graduated from Blountstown in 2017.