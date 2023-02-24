SAN ANGELO, TX. (WMBB) – Blountstown High School and Gulf Coast State College alum, Kevon “KK” Godwin has taken his game to the next level with Angelo State this season.

Godwin has been named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Week four times this season, the most by a player in a single season in program history.

The former Tiger and Commodore has averaged 17.8 PPG and 3.3 AST while shooting over 40% from three-point range.

Angelo State is ranked No. 22 in NCAA DII and will begin conference tournament play next week.