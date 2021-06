PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown alum Bryson Horne hit the first home run on his professional career Thursday for the Augusta GreenJackets.

Horne signed with the Atlanta Braves last summer and now is in his first year with their Low-A affiliate, Augusta.

The first baseman has 19 hits and 10 RBI’s this season.

Horne and the GreenJackets went 1-2 against the Fireflies so far this week, and will play their 4th and final game of the series Saturday evening.