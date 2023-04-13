BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown class of 2024 All-American safety, Jordan Pride announced his decision to decommit from Florida State and reopen his recruitment.

In the latest ESPN rankings, Pride was listed as the No. 68 overall prospect in the country, No. 3 safety and No. 11 overall player from his class in Florida.

The 6’2 rising senior has standing offers from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, Oklahoma, Miami, Tennessee, Texas A&M and many more.

The day after his announcement to decommit from Florida State, Pride said that it’s becoming more difficult to pin down the best fit for him.

“I mean, it is (difficult) because it’s getting down to the end and I got to wind down the teams and go see the ones I’m really looking at.,” Pride said. “I’m going to try to go to places far outside of the state and check them out. So, it’ll be exciting.”

Pride said that Florida State was certainly not off the table but that he felt opening his recruitment was the best option for him at this time.

He committed to Florida State before his sophomore year in the summer of 2021 and transferred to IMG Academy for the start of his junior year before transferring back to Blountstown following Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday, Pride was invited to the Adidas All-American Bowl, which officially regards him as an All-American athlete.