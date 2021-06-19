Blountstown 2024 defensive back Jordan Pride offered by Florida State

BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) – Blountstown sophomore defensive back Jordan Pride was offered by Florida State on Saturday morning.

The class of 2024 safety attended the Seminoles individuals camp last Sunday and met the coaches. He made the visit Saturday with his mother and said everything went well.

“I had a great visit with Head Coach Mike and my positions coach, Coach (Marcus) Woodson,” Pride said. Coach Woodson said he wants to build a better connection with me and my family. I am very grateful for the opportunity to play for my dream school. Go Noles!”

Pride has also received an offer from Florida State’s ACC foe Georgia Tech.

As a 2024 prospect, he is not yet ranked