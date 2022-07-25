LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley High School alum, JJ Bleday, continued his hitting streak in his second career start with the Miami Marlins on Monday evening.

Bleday recorded his second XBH in two games after sending a shot to the right field wall in the top of the 4th, giving him a double against the Cincinnati Reds.

The 24-year-old center fielder wound up scoring his second run in two games after a missed pitch brought him home from third.

Former Mosley baseball coach, Todd Harless, said he believes this is just the start to Bleday having a very long career in the MLB.

“He knows he belongs,” Harless said. “So, I think he’s just going to keep pushing forward, he’s such a humble human being that he knows failure is coming. Baseball is a failure sport and how he handles that failure, and he’s always been able to handle failure throughout all the steps he’s achieved so far, so he’s going to keep on grinding every day.”

The Miami Marlins will continue their road series in Cincinnati on Tuesday evening.