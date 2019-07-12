Blake Bowen selected to USSSA Atlantic Region team

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – One local middle school baseball player has been selected to play with some of the best players around the country for a second year in a row.

Blake Bowen is headed to Vero Beach to play with USSSA’s Atlantic Region team.

Twenty-five players are on the team, but only a few are chosen as direct select players, which is the title Bowen holds this year.

At the tryouts he stood out, hitting six home runs and three of them were over 400 ft.

“The whole entire time during the tryouts I was thinking just play my best, relax and just show what I can do the whole entire time,” Bowen said.

He said he’s excited to be back on the team this summer.

“Vero Beach was fun last time we went, but this time it might be more fun because I’ve gotten used to it and I know what’s gonna happen,” Bowen said. “I know what’s coming.”

Bowen will leave on July 28 and player in the double elimination tournament for a week.