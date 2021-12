PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The North Bay Haven boys basketball team took down Arnold on the road 64-54 Saturday night.

Chris Bibbs led the way for the Buccaneers with 32 points and his teammate Darwin Torres added 11.

With the win, North Bay Haven improved to 5-0 and will visit Liberty County Monday, December 6.

The Marlins fall to 1-5 and will host South Walton Tuesday, December 7.