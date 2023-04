PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — North Bay Haven Head Softball Coach Butch Bernard earned his 100th career win with the Buccaneer’s 7-5 victory over Bozeman on Wednesday’s Senior Night.

North Bay Haven improved to 7-11 and will visit Walton on Friday, April 14.

Bozeman fell to 13-4 and will visit Walton on Monday, April 17.