BCYSA and Florida United Futbol Club unite for recreational soccer league

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay County Youth Soccer Association and Florida United Futbol Club are coming together to form a new kind of soccer partnership.

BCYSA will handle the recreational side of the program and Florida United will host the completive side.

The recreational program will be held at both Frank Nelson Park and Harder’s Park.

Teams will play for eight weeks and there will also be playoffs.

Once the season is over, an all-star team will be formed from both Frank Nelson and Harder’s.

The two all-star team will play and Florida United will offer invitations for some of those players to play at the competitive level.

Sign ups for the rec league are going on now at baycountysoccer.org and Florida United will hold tryouts on July 30 at Frank Nelson Park.

To sign up for Florida United tryouts, go to floridaunitedfutbolclub.org .

There will also be an adult recreational league, men and women can sign up for it on Florida United’s website.