KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WMBB) – After two days of competition, Bay’s Derrick Williams and North Bay Haven’s David Mercado advance to the final round of the State Wrestling Championships.

Williams will compete for the 113-pound state championship and Mercado will compete for the 220-pound state championship Saturday afternoon.

Liberty County’s Jay Brown (120) and Wewahitchka’s Connor Roberts (160) fell in the semifinal round of the championship bracket on Friday but are still in contention to medal.

Wewahitchka’s Jake Parker (120) was victorious in the consolation bracket and is still in contention for a podium finish.

Bay head wrestling coach, Mark Deaton said that he is hopeful Williams will become the first state wrestling champion at Bay since 1999.

“I’ve never coached a state champion,” Deaton said. Between me, my son, and my nephew, we got every medal in the state of Florida, but first. So it’s really something I’m looking forward to. And I’ll be on pins and needles. I’m going to buy a suit tonight (Friday) because you wear a suit in the finals and hopefully I look sharp in it when Derrick raises his hand in the state championship.”

Consolation and semifinal rounds will wrap up Saturday morning with the final matching taking place Saturday afternoon and evening.