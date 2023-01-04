PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay boys basketball senior, Deondrian Washington is finding a rhythm in his senior season and has scored 70 points in his past two games.

As a sophomore, Washinton averaged 2.7 ppg, as a junior he made a massive jump to 17.5 ppg, and he is now averaging nearly 23 ppg.

His average doesn’t capture his scoring success as of late, as he started the season coming off the bench and nursing an injury, and has since had to play catch up.

Washington said his recent success is the result of one major factor.

“Just my teammates believing in me,” Washington said. “They help me play with a lot of confidence, just believing in me, so I try to play my best.”

Washington is also a strong presence on the defensive side of the ball and he said scoring has just come naturally.

“I really don’t look to score honestly,” Washington said. I just play the game, I just play the game the right way and it just comes easy to me. So when you play the game the right way, it just comes easy to you.”

Bay will return to action Friday, January 6, when they host the Rutherford Rams.