Bay’s Taylor Moody signs to play golf with Daytona State

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay golfer Taylor Moody signed to play at Daytona State in the fall.

She’s the second female golfer from Bay to sign at the next level.

Moody came to Bay her Junior year from Arnold. In her first year with the Tornadoes, she placed second in the state tournament.

This year she placed first at regionals, seventh at state and she was part of a three-man scramble team that placed third in the nation.

Moody said she was so happy to leave her mark as a Tornado.

“I would say don’t give up. I was told I wouldn’t be able to play D1 college golf but right now, I’m sitting very happy where I am not having to pay for college. I’m going to play golf at a beautiful city and I’m really excited,” Moody said.

She said she chose Daytona State to be closer to home and for the beautiful courses she will get to play on.