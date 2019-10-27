Bay’s Taylor Moody prepares for FHSAA golf finals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Bay High’s Taylor Moody is preparing to compete in the FHSAA state golf championship.

She won the regional tournament on October 22nd to qualify for the finals.

This will be her third straight year competing for a state title.

In 2017 she competed with Arnold as a team.

Last year, she competed as an individual for Bay and placed second.

Moody said it would mean a lot to her to take the title this year.

“I’ve played a lot more tournaments this year, I feel prepared but then again it just happens to be a good day or not it really depends,” said Moody.