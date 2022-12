VILLAGES, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High senior, Will Smiley was selected to represent the North team in the 67th annual FACA North vs. South all-star high school football game.

Smiley had a monster senior season after missing the majority of his junior year with a torn ACL.

He was key to the Tornadoes’ offensive attack, playing quarterback, running back and wide receiver.

The FACA All-Star Game is set for 1:00 p.m. EST in the Villages, Florida on Wednesday, December 21.