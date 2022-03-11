PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay head football coach Keith Bland announced on Friday afternoon that he’ll be resigning from the Tornadoes program.

In his three seasons, Bland led the Tornadoes to a 9-19 record but those numbers don’t tell the real story of what most would consider a success.

The program was in shambles when Bland took over the season following Hurricane Michael and built it up from scratch.

In his second season, The Tornadoes went 5-2 and won the Bay County Championship.

In his final season, the Tornadoes were stuck with countless injuries, including the most significant coming in week one as quarterback Will Smiley tore his ACL.

Bland said coaching at Bay High was a dream job for him and that he’ll always be a Tornado.

“It’s been very fortunate, I love being a Tornado, I graduated at Tornado, I worked back here half my career, and so it’s a special place in my heart,” Bland said. “And so, I want to see those young men believe in Bay High School and the next coach will be better than I am, and that will be the next coach to possibly take them and win a state championship.”

Bland earned his doctorate degree last year and plans to use it to stay in a leadership role, taking a job as a principal in another state.