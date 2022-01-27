PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay junior Deondrian Washington didn’t play much for the Tornadoes basketball team last year, averaging around 3 points per game for the team.

However, Washington has now done a complete 180, as he’s now putting up almost 20 points per contest.

Washington credits his change to how much work he put in over the summer.

“In the morning I would wake up at 5, get in the gym at 6, go home, get in the gym in the afternoon and then maybe one more time at night,” Washington said.

“You know going from last year not even starting not having a big role to working hard this summer, I mean it’s just proof to all the kids around him that if you put in the work it really will pay off,” Bay head coach Rusty Cook said.

However, that’s not the only reason for his massive change on the court as Washington hit a growth spurt this summer and he’s now 6’6″.

“I was talking to my mom and it was crazy how much I grew through last year,” Washington said.

That extra three inches has made it easier for him to rack up the boards and his stats reflect that. He averages around nine per game.

“Sometimes he still plays smaller than he is and once he figures that out he’s gonna be hard to deal with,” Cook said.

Washington feels like he plays with more confidence than ever before and he thanks his teammates for that.

“Honestly they believe in me and they trust me, that’s the most important part they believe in me,” Washington said.

However, Washington said this Tornadoes team doesn’t really care what their stat line looks like at the end of the game and that’s what has made them successful this season.

“We’re very unselfish we believe in each other, nobody cares how many points they score everybody is here to win,” Washington said.

The Tornadoes take on Rutherford on Friday night.