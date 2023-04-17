PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – After five successful seasons with the program, Bay head boys basketball coach, Rusty Cook has stepped down from his position.

Athletic Director Glenn Manley said it was a mutual decision where both parties thought it was the best move given Cook had taken a job outside of basketball that wouldn’t allow him to spend enough time with the program.

Cook said he didn’t think he could be fully devoted to coaching and it was something he felt was an ‘All-in or all-out,’ situation.

In five seasons at Bay, Cook led the Tornadoes to a 88-44 record.

After going 10-13 in year one, Cooks’s teams went 78-31, which was the best of any team in Bay County during that span.

In 2022, Cook led Bay to their first Region Final appearance since 2003.

Cook said there’s a good chance he returns to coaching in the future but wants to take some time away from the sport for now.

Two of the six Bay County boys basketball teams now have open head coaching positions, with Arnold and former head coach, TJ Jackson, parting ways last month.

Cook was hired to the head coaching position at Bay in May on 2018.