PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High senior wide receiver and defensive back, Jayshawn Conerly signed to continue his football career at Birmingham Southern Wednesday afternoon.

Conerly was a big-time playmaker on both sides of the ball for the Tornadoes this past season, helping lead the team into the playoffs.

In his junior season, Bay only notched two wins compared to the eight his senior year. Conerly said he was glad to see the bounce back from his senior class.

“People, when they fall, they don’t think about getting back up,” Conerly said. “You know, it’s all about getting back up. You get knocked down, you get right back up. Go. These past years, we have had rough seasons, like I’m talking about rough, and we all decided to stay together and finish this year strong and it did us good.”

Conerly said he is very proud to represent Bay High and Bay County at the next level.

“I’m going to always have Bay High with me, Bay County with me,” Conerly said. “I know I’m going to bring a piece of both with me up there to Birmingham, show them how we do it in Bay County.”

Conerly said that while he played both sides of the ball in high school, he expects to play mostly defensive back for Birmingham Southern.