PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay’s Charles “CJ” Campbell was named the FACA Class 4A District 2 Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Campbell was an integral part of the Tornadoes team. The senior had 128 carries for 1,351 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He also had 19 receptions for 422 yards and four touchdowns.

In total for the year, Campbell amassed 2,210 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He was also a News 13 Scholar Athlete of the Week, click here for his full story.