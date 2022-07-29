PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High School rising sophomore, Tramello Carter, was ranked by FlaVarsity.com as a top five point guard in the state for the class of 2025.

Carter stepped into Bay’s core rotation last season on an Elite Eight team with plenty of senior and veteran leadership.

The point guard has been traveling and playing AAU ball this summer, putting scouts on notice all over the Southeast.

Carter said he appreciates the ranking but has his eyes set on bringing home a state title to Bay County.

“It’s a good thing, but I still have work to do, I’m going to keep going, keep grinding until I get where I need to be at,” Carter said. “The last team (2021-2022) was good too, but this team is going for state this year for sure.”

Bay is getting set to host their Tornadoes Basketball Camp next week.