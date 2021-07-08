Bay’s Ane Chancellor signs to cheer for Webber International University

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay’s Ane Chancellor signed to cheer at Webber International University on Thursday afternoon.

Chancellor has helped the Tornadoes to three state titles and most recently, a national championship too.

She’s initially didn’t think she would get the opportunity to cheer in college, but when Webber reached out and offered her some scholarships, she said she couldn’t refuse.

“I’m most excited for college nationals to see how different it is from high school nationals. I’m ready to work with a new group of teammates and new coaching staff. I’m just really excited,” Chancellor said.

Her friends, family, teammates and coaches were there to support her at Bay.

For the younger members on the squad, Chancellor had one piece of advice for them.

“I would just tell them to follow their dreams, continue what they are doing and push hard and just never give up. If you have second doubts, just keep the cheering in mind and keep going cause that’s what I did. Just push your limits,” Chancellor said.