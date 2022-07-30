PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bayou Beach Volleyball hosted their Juniors Tournament on Saturday to close out of the summer season.

The season began back in May.

34 athletes competed on the sands at Pier Park in the 18U, 16U, 14U and 12U categories.

The participants were allowed to select their teammates or could be randomly matched up.

“It’s just fun to get together with friends and just be in a beach volleyball tournament and just have fun with each other and it’s competitive, but it’s still fun and you can always go to the tent and just talk to coaches,” tournament participant, Daisy Wilkinson said.

Bayou Beach Volleyball has a facility in Panama City that teaches athletes the sport of volleyball.