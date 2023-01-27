PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay senior weightlifter Kahlan Gant wants redemption after placing second at state last season.

In her first season in the sport of weightlifting, Gant placed second at state competition.

“What’s scary is with Kahlan, this is only her second year.” Bay Head Weightlifting Coach Greg Bailie said.

For Gant, second wasn’t good enough.

“I’m not going lie,” Gant said. “I was kind of heated about me getting second place. It fuels a lot of what I do this year, but it made me want to drive harder to get a state championship.”

This season, she is using that as motivation.

“I’m a grudge holder,” Gant said. “Basically with state last year, me getting second, I did not like going out like that. Especially since this it’s my senior year, I’m trying to go out with a bang and having the state title or state record would really make that fun.”

In districts, Gant took first place for both traditional and olympic categories in the 169 weight group.