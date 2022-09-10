PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Prior to the Tornadoes’ home football game Friday, Bay’s Katerin Zacarias was granted her state weightlifting championship ring that she earned in February.

Zacarias, junior, won the FHSAA state title as a sophomore and became the first girls’ weightlifter to ever win a state championship.

She took first place in the 199 weight class, posting a 190 lb. bench and a 170 lb. clean and jerk.

Zacarias’ teammate Kahlan Gant took second at the 2022 meet and both plan to go for the gold in the spring of 2023.