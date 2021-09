PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay volleyball team took down North Bay Haven 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The Tornadoes took the first two sets, but the Buccaneers came back to win the next two. It all came down to the fifth set, which Bay took 17-15.

Bay now improves to a 2-2 record on the year and will take on Chipley on Thursday. North Bay Haven falls to 2-4.