PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Local boys and girls wanting to play competitive soccer will have the opportunity to show their skills this week.

The tryouts for the Bay United Soccer Club will take place this Tuesday and Thursday. It’s open to kids born between 2003 and 2015.

Tryouts will be held at the Publix Sports Park fields at 5:30 p.m. on both days.

The club said the select program runs from August through May and is subdivided between Fall and Spring seasons.

