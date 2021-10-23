Bay United Soccer Club celebrates its 30th anniversary

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay United Soccer Club celebrated its 30 year anniversary at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex Saturday.

To celebrate, dozens of current and former members of the club came together to acknowledge the success that the club has had dating back to its creation in 1991.

Since its inception, Bay United has had over 500 tournament championships, 33 regional championships, 10 state titles and reached the final four of nationals twice.

Bay United club president, Kara Davis, said that while the travel team has accomplished so much in 30 years, they came from humble beginnings.

“The club started as just as a youth competitive travel league and just a couple teams and it was only girls and it expanded to girls and boys,” Davis said. “So we are both for the competitive travel teams but since then we’ve also added an academy for 4-10-year-olds before their ready for travel so they can learn just the foundational basics of soccer and we even have a little soccer for toddlers for 2-3-year-olds which is adorable, and on the other end we have a full adult league for women, co-ed, men and over 35, so basically if you’re ages 2-92 we have a soccer program for you over at Bay United.”

Since the bay united soccer club began, over 100 of their athletes have gone on to play collegiate soccer.