PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay United Soccer Club has announced a partnership with youth soccer giant, Kings Hammer, which is based out of the Cincinnati area.

Bay United Club President Kara Davis said the partnership will create opportunities that would have otherwise been impossible.

“We’ll have pathways from grassroots up through collegiate for players, really beyond what’s been offered in the panhandle before,” Davis said. “Because it’s not just regional pathways to MLS Next to ECNL, just a whole facet of opportunities that haven’t been here before.”

Bay United Technical Director Jon Rhodes said Kings Hammer and Bay United share the same goal, making them a perfect match to partner with.

“It’s always good to see another club, and as big as Kings Hammer is, it’s always good to see a club that is sharing the same kind of visions of development and growth,” Rhodes said. “And obviously, in this area for us and our community and our players, it’s an opportunity we can’t overlook for sure.”

See the full Kings Hammer Bay United news release below:

Bay United will hold tryouts for their travel teams on Tuesday, May 16, and Thursday, May 18.