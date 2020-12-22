Bay United hosts “Bring a Buddy” Winter Soccer Camp

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay United Soccer Club hosted a “Bring a Buddy” Winter Camp this past weekend at the Panama City Beach Sports Complex.

It was a free two-day camp for the community and originally set for Saturday and Sunday, but was rained out one of the days, so it finished up on Monday night instead.

They finished up the camp with a three on three tournament on Monday.

The point of the camp was for everyone to bring a friend with them to it, no soccer experience necessary.

“We’ve been thinking about it for a long time because we always try and get the kids to invite their friend and obviously here in the Panhandle we don’t have as many kids as Miami or bigger areas, but there’s a lot of great athletes here so if they get their buddy involved at a young age, we can make soccer players out of them,” Bay United technical director Jonathan Rhodes said.

Bay United plans to host another “Bring a Buddy” Camp in January.