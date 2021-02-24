Bay United girls soccer team wins Florida State Premier League title

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay United 2005 girls soccer team won the Florida State Premier League first division and were crowned the U16 champions in February.

The team won the title with a victory over the No. 1 ranked team in the state, the Auburndale Screams. Bay United beat them 2-1.

It was a huge deal for the team especially since they went through a lot of adversity this season, the pandemic, juggling high school soccer practice with club practice, and injuries.

“I was jumping up for joy screaming [after the game], I was so happy cause we were all down a player, some of our players were out hurt, a lot of our players were, we were playing with injured players on the field and no real subs so I think we were all ecstatic afterwards,” Bay United player Toni Clark said.

The team said their coach was celebrating big after the win too.

‘The girls played really hard, I pushed them to the limit. I can be a little bit fierce with them push them they step up and win titles like that and they step up and win like that it’s a huge deal for them,” Bay United head coach Jonathan Rhodes said.

The team also thought the victory was a huge deal because it showed what kind of soccer talent the Panhandle has.

“I think it really proves to like the locals and everybody in Florida is that Panhandle soccer, some people think it’s not good, they think of South Florida, but I really think we came out and represented the Panhandle well by beating everybody,” Bay United player Allison Brien said.

Coach Rhodes said now it’s all about helping the girls improve their technical skills on the field and getting them to participate in some college showcases as well.