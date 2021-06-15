Bay United 2005 girls team crowned regional runners-up

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay United 2005 girls team was crowned the regional runners-up at the Southern Regional President’s Cup on Sunday.

The team beat North Carolina in the semifinals 3-1 to move on to the finals against Tennessee, where they fell to them.

Coach Jon Rhodes said the loss was tough but he’s proud of the team.

The girls have been able to accomplish so much in just two and a half seasons. They’ve won 10 tournament championships, two Florida Premier League Titles, a state championship and were the regional runners-up.

They also have only lost two games in competition in the last two years.