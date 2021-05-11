Bay United 2005 Girl’s Soccer team wins state championship

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay United 2005 Girl’s Soccer team won the FYSA Presidents Cup on Sunday.

This is Bay United’s 10th state championship and this team’s first.

The squad took on St. Petersburg in the semifinals and took them down 5-1 to advance to the championship game.

They then beat Florida Premier 5-2 in that game to take home the title.

The team will now represent the state of Florida in the South Presidents Cup. They will compete for a regional championship there and a spot at the National Presidents Cup later this Summer.