PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The first day of spring practice looked much different for the defending Bay County Champions, as they got back to work without their talented class of 2023.

The Bay Tornadoes football team is coming off an 8-3 season where they won the county and district title in the same season for the first time since 2004.

Bay Head Coach Jeremy Brown returns to the Tornadoes for his second season at his high school alma mater.

Bay is graduating a large and very talented senior class, including multiple moving on to the collegiate level.

Brown said the 2023 class was very special but they are only looking ahead to a fresh start in the fall.

“For three weeks, you’re not really worried about who you play and you’re just worrying about being Bay High, you’re worried about getting better,” Brown said. “You know, you got some JV guys that you’re hoping that they’re ready to perform at the varsity level. You got some varsity guys that were special teams guys last year, they were role players last year and now we can put them in leadership roles and are going to be on the field a lot.”

In the first season under Brown, the Tornadoes’ motto was “Restore the Red,” meaning to take pride in representing and cheering for Bay High Football.

Brown said his team accomplished that goal in the fall and this spring is all about building off that foundation.

“We feel like we’ve laid the concrete,” But if we go build our walls with paper maché, it’s not going to last. And so we got to keep adding the right foundation. I think that comes in the culture and in toughness and playing football, really, the only way that I know how to play it and the only way I know how to coach it was just to be tough and to be nasty and to be physical.”

Bay will have their Red and White team scrimmage on May 12 and will play their spring game at Tate High School on May 19.