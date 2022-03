SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay softball team picked up their first win of the season with a 20-5 road victory over Rutherford on Monday night.

The Tornadoes improved to 1-5 and will host Mosley Tuesday, March 22.

The Rams fell to 0-7 and their next game will be in the Bay County Championship Tournament against Mosley on Wednesday, March 23.