Bay soccer player Sammy Sanchez signs to play at collegiate level

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay High and Florida Roots Futbol Club soccer player Sammy Sanchez signed his national letter of intent to play at Huntingdon College for the upcoming year.

Sanchez committed to the Hawks back in April, but had a small ceremony in front of his Florida Roots Futbol Club teammates and family on Tuesday night.

“This is a great moment for him and just really excited for him and all the work he’s put in and dedicated to the game, it’s paid off for him,” Florida Roots Futbol Club Director of Coaching Jonathan Hammond said.

Sanchez didn’t know if he would get to this moment because he tore his ACL back in ninth grade and wasn’t sure if he would play again.

“Nobody thought I was gonna get where I am right now,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez was being looked at by some other schools, but because of the pandemic, he wasn’t able to travel to them and be seen by the coaches.

However, joining the Huntingdon squad was the best decision for him, not just because it’s a great program, but he will also be joining some other Bay County natives on the team.

“I didn’t want to go somewhere I didn’t know if I was gonna be welcomed or they were gonna be nice to me in a sense, and over there as soon as my friends found they were just like ‘dude you have to come here we would be so good.’ I just had to go there cause friendship is over everything,” Sanchez said.

Another good reason for joining the Hawks was his chances of playing for them right away were much higher.

“We think he has the chance to go right away and make the starting eleven. That was a big perk for him that he could get on the field right away and make an impact,” Hammond said.

Sanchez can’t wait to get started, but he will have to wait until spring to get out on the field due to COVID-19 pushing the season back.

However, he’s just thankful to have the opportunity to play at the next level.

“You just have to keep going no matter how hard things get. If you love the game, you will keep doing it, it’s just what it is,” Sanchez said.