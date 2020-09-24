Bay preparing to take on in-county rival Mosley on Thursday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Tornadoes know it’s going to be a tough season opener on Thursday, but they are prepared for their battle against the Mosley Dolphins.

Bay played in the Bay County Jamboree on Saturday and went 1-1 in it, beating Bozeman and falling to Rutherford.

“We’re still a little young but we’re experienced. That’s one thing I love about this group, they show no fear. The effort was great last Saturday they play tough,” Bay head football coach Keith Bland said.

Playing tough is what they will need to do all four quarters against the Dolphins. Mosley took down a nationally ranked team, Clearwater Academy International, in their season opener last week.

“They played hard and that’s kinda the reputation Coach Brown’s team has, those guys play tough, thety play hard, they play the full game,” Bland said.

Mosley technically won the last matchup between the two, but had to forfeit the win due to playing an ineligible player.

Both squads are definitely ready for the rematch.

“I’m just real excited like I’ve been waiting for this for about a good year since the last time we had it, I’m just ready just ready to go,” Bay football player Charles Campbell Jr. said.

“We play at Tommy Oliver Stadium and it’s our home stadium right here on our campus, that makes it special to have a game anyway and then you throw in a great program like Mosley High School, it’s got that special, you just feel electricity in the air getting ready for the game,” Bland said.