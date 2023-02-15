PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball teams enter the FHSAA playoffs as district runners-up but will host Andrew Jackson in the first round.

Bay is the No. 5 seed and hosting the No. 4 seed, due to Andrew Jackson being punished by the FHSAA for an incident within the high school earlier this season.

The Tornadoes finished head into the playoffs with a 19-7 record and led by senior Deondrian Washington averaging 19.1 PPG and 9.5 RPG.

Bay Head Coach Rusty Cook said coming in as a 5-seed could potentially work in their favor.

“A five seed is good chalkboard material to say, ‘Hey, we’re the underdog,’ but I feel like we match up well with just about anybody,” Cook said. “We can play different styles and different lineups. So, I think being a five seed is kind of a blessing in disguise. If you start winning in the playoffs, that one loss in the district I don’t want to say it goes away, but it’s in the rearview mirror.”

Bay will host Andrew Jackson High School at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 16.